Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Advance Auto Parts worth $61,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $125.91. 74,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $137.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.82.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

