Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $215,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $5,640,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

NYSE:PH traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $158.45. 121,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,523. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

