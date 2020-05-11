Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.24% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $90,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. 29,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,964. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

