Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,601 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Allergan worth $61,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $193.02. 12,442,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,203. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.15. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

