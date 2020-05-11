Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,090 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $154,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,390,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.