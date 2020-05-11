Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,314 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,314 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of RPM International worth $55,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.29. 58,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,846. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

