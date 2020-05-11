Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 196,671 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 196,671 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Sanmina worth $52,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sanmina by 336.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,322,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

