Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 261,636 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 261,636 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.47% of Alaska Air Group worth $51,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ALK traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. 2,965,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

