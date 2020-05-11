Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 284,944 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 284,944 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of United Technologies worth $228,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.67. 10,179,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.