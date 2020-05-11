Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,443,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,583,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.26. 114,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.