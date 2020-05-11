Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,635 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $196,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

TXN stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $114.88. 2,700,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.