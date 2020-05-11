DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the April 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Citigroup cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,317. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

