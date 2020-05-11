Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Nomura Instinet

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $29.61. 212,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,519,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

