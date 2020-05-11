Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Short Interest Update

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DRAD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Digirad has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.34. Digirad had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $36.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

