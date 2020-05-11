Digital Fantasy Sports Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00044324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.03700962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

