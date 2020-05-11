Digix Gold Token (DGX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.38 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $54.48 or 0.00637205 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $7,125.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02157901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

