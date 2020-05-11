Dimension Chain Hits Market Cap of $13.88 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $358,004.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028012 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009911 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.