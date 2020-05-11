Diploma (LON:DPLM) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

DPLM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diploma to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,555.63 ($20.46).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 1,803.41 ($23.72) on Monday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31). The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,556.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,790.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

