Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,455,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,080. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,705,229 shares of company stock worth $289,726,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.