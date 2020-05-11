DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0075

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market cap of $27,026.97 and approximately $87.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00293898 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00450290 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007540 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

