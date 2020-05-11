Dohj LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

