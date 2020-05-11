Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.23% of Dollar General worth $86,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

NYSE:DG traded up $7.33 on Monday, hitting $183.69. 219,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

