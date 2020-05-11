Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $1.65 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dorel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

DIIBF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 186,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $580.76 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

