Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLOW. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after buying an additional 188,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,405. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

