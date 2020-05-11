Dragon Option (DRAGON) Hits Market Capitalization of $4,961.75

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $4,961.75 and approximately $6,540.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, ABCC, Hoo and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02188030 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,232 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

