Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the April 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DYNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. 456,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

DYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

