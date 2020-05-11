Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 43.3% in April

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 725,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on DX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. 379,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $297.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other Dynex Capital news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Insiders have purchased 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 256,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

