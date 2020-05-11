Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

EGLE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 16,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.