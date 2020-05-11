easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 746

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 945 ($12.43) to GBX 746 ($9.81) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Bank of America raised easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised easyJet to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,023.62 ($13.47).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 589.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.55. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.