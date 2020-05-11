eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.20. 775,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,264,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

