Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Issues Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBIX traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 605,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,579. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Ebix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBIX. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Raina purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,951,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,855,122.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.