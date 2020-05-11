Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $195.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

