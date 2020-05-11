EDC Blockchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,491.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DDEX and DigiFinex. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $19.60 million and $15,491.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027691 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003236 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,696.11 or 1.00946806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000583 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00078249 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000729 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

