Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $828,930.42 and approximately $552.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Tidex and Upbit. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.02199460 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00174903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

