Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $369,085,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after buying an additional 4,492,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

