EDRCoin (EDRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,159.25

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a market cap of $28,159.25 and $1.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

