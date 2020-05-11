Edward L. Monser Acquires 44,000 Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Director Edward L. Monser purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $507,760.00.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,875. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

