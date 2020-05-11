ELA Coin Hits Market Cap of $4.10 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02184873 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00174444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

