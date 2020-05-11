Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Elecosoft (LON:ELCO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON ELCO traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 76 ($1.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15. Elecosoft has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.75 ($1.15). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.73.

Elecosoft Company Profile

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

