Electra (ECA) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $3,185.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

Denarius (D) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,540,613,664 coins and its circulating supply is 28,673,457,111 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.