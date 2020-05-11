Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Electro-Sensors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:ELSE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878. Electro-Sensors has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.48.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

