Elitium (EUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00010344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $117,307.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.02047861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00170670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.