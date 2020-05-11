Elysian 24 Hour Volume Reaches $899,953.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Elysian has a total market cap of $60,256.37 and $899,953.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02188030 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.