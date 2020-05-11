Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 183.3% in April

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,994 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Emclaire Financial makes up approximately 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.04% of Emclaire Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emclaire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

EMCF stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $22.00. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

