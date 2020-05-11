Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.34. 506,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

