Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0645 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Tux Exchange. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $9,974.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017918 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,516,967 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Cryptopia, xBTCe and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.