Eminer (EM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.12 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Biki. Eminer has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $535,949.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,218,612,290 tokens. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro.

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.