Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Energi has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $88.61 million and $1.25 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00035239 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.02151918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00171607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 28,850,548 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

