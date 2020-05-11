Energo (TSL) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Energo has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Coinnest. Energo has a market cap of $90,834.27 and approximately $11.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.03694932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.