Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the April 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 1.13% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, March 20th.

EFOI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 853,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

